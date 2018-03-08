Holly White owns a boutique in downtown Forsyth. She also grew up here and says it's changed a lot.

"When I graduated high school, you know, we had to go elsewhere. My mom took us to Macon or McDonough or Atlanta to get our school clothes. Now, you don't necessarily have to do that anymore," says White.

The goal is to make the city of Forsyth more vibrant and visual to attract more people to downtown to see what all it offers.

With nearly-full storefronts, improved landscaping, murals, and local art, downtown Forsyth works to have a better sense of community.

"The whole feel the vibe of downtown is just completely different. People want to walk around, they want to go out to eat, they want to shop around, and we're growing," says White.

Mayor Eric Wilson says they won't stop making improvements, "We're just so glad to see the spaces are filling back up again and a lot of excitement about that. We're just really focusing on community development and economic development."

Wilson says a good way to tell that downtown is getting busier is the traffic. "It's one of those indicators of growth, it's an indicator that things are doing well, that the economy is doing well, and we're just excited to see it."

Holly White says it's not just about the people who live here, but also visitors passing through.

"Hopefully, downtown Forsyth can continue to grow and be that little town that they want to stop in while they're traveling and remember it from year to year.

