Forsyth man arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer during Jan. 6, DOJ says

MACON, Ga. — A Forsyth man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Michael Bradley, 49, of Forsyth is accused of assaulting a police officer during the Capitol Riot and "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds," according to the DOJ.

According to court documents, an anonymous tipster overheard Bradley and another man bragging about being involved in the Capitol Riot in Locusts Grove, Georgia.

Bradley, who was dubbed "CommanderCamo," is accused in the documents of entering the U.S. Capitol between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

In the court documents, they say Bradley entered the Capitol past fences and gates that "showed the Capitol grounds were restricted. "

When Bradley entered, he approached the Lower West Terrace Tunnel in the Capitol Complex, where a number of other people were assaulting a Metropolitan Police Department officer who was lying face down on the ground.

Bradley was wearing a camouflage baseball cap, camouflage quilted jacket, a pair of blue jeans, and in a holster he had a baton strapped to his right hip, court documents indicate.

Over two minutes, the Department of Justice says that Bradley approached the tunnel twice and both times attempted to attack the officer.

At one point at around 4:27 p.m., Bradley was caught on CCTV surveillance videos raising his baton "with the intent of assaulting officers with his baton," the DOJ says, but he was sprayed with a chemical agent forcing him to retreat.

But only one minute later, they say Bradley was seen on CCTV and on other video returning to the mouth of the tunnel, but they say this time he swung his baton twice trying to hit an officer.

Now, Bradley is charged with felony civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

But he also faces misdemeanor charges, too.

He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.

According to an affidavit from the FBI agent who investigated the case out of the FBI's Atlanta Office, a witness who lived in the same area as Bradley and often interacted with him was asked whether they recognized the man in a flyer. They said it was Bradley.

The Department of Justice says that since Jan. 6, 2021, 32 months ago, more than 1,146 people have been arrested for crimes committed during the breach of the U.S. Capitol.