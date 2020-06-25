Forsyth man faces drug charges after crashing into a tree in Crisp County

It all began when deputies tried to stop a car going over the speed limit, and ended five minutes later when the driver crashed into a tree

CORDELE, Ga. — A Monroe County man is in jail after driving into a tree on Wednesday morning.

According to a Crisp County Sheriff’s Office news release, it lasted for about five minutes and started around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday on Rockhouse Road.

It says a deputy tried to stop a silver Buick LaCrosse when the driver didn’t stop and kept speeding.

The driver continued onto Old Hatley Road and then lost control before crashing into a tree.

Terry Harris, 35, was evaluated at the scene by EMS and cleared. He was arrested and taken to the Crisp County Jail.

The release says a search of the vehicle found what deputies believe to be marijuana, meth, ecstasy, LSD and a gun with several rounds of ammo.

Harris is charged with: possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, criminal damage to property, illegal possession of controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude and numerous traffic violation charges.