Forsyth man killed in single car accident on Highway 42 in Monroe County

Jeston Evans was pronounced dead at the scene after wrecking his car in Monroe County.
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after wrecking his car around midnight Sunday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single car accident on Highway 42 near Weldon Road.

They say Jeston Evans was traveling on Highway 42 southbound when he lost control of his car on a curve and went off the road.

Evans hit a wooden fence and one of the fence posts went through his windshield hitting him. The vehicle then hit a tree.

Monroe County EMS Station 12 happened to be traveling on Highway 42 at the time and saw the accident happen. EMS pronounced Evans dead at the scene.

