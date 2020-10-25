Forsyth man killed in single car accident on Highway 42 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after wrecking his car around midnight Sunday.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single car accident on Highway 42 near Weldon Road.
They say Jeston Evans was traveling on Highway 42 southbound when he lost control of his car on a curve and went off the road.
Evans hit a wooden fence and one of the fence posts went through his windshield hitting him. The vehicle then hit a tree.
Monroe County EMS Station 12 happened to be traveling on Highway 42 at the time and saw the accident happen. EMS pronounced Evans dead at the scene.