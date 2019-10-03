FORSYTH, Ga. — Vendors filled the streets of historic downtown Forsyth for the 32nd annual Forsythia Festival.

People were able to browse through booths of home goods and clothing, as well as get their fill of food.

Carmela Holland has been a vendor at the festival for five years.

She says it's a weekend you don't want to miss.

"You're missing a lifetime of good people, good food and good times," Holland said. "We always meet new people at the festival every day, and we enjoy it."

The festival ran until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Next year's festival will be held on March 14 and 15.

MORE CENTRAL GEORGIA FESTIVALS:

Hundreds attend St. Patrick's Balloon Fest & Glow in Dublin

Cherry Blossom Festival to move street party location

Impressive flower arrangements shown at 8th annual Old City Flower Festival