FORSYTH, Ga. — Keeping your car locked is a habit for most people, but sometimes it slips your mind.

"I felt stupid for apparently leaving my car unlocked," said Karen Allen.

Last month, Allen went to the gym and her daughter's school. It was a typical morning at two places she didn't think were unsafe.

When she was inside one of the buildings, someone took advantage of her unlocked car.

Allen thought she had locked it, but when the thief came by, he opened her door, went into her wallet, took two credit cards out and took off.

"Nothing. I had no idea that anything had been moved or misplaced, which was pretty scary," Allen said.

Allen didn't even know her credit cards were gone until her bank called to tell her that some had made several large transactions on her account.

"My stomach just dropped, because at that point I realized I had been robbed. It wasn't somebody taking my credit card number," Allen said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office identified the man from Best Buy security cam footage.

After stealing the credit cards, he immediately made trips to Best Buy stores in Warner Robins, Macon and McDonough, spending nearly $9,000.

"Apparently I bought a 55-inch TV and three MacBooks," Allen said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Investigator, Marc Mansfield says they still haven't identified the man. They believe he is from out-of-state and this isn't his first rodeo stealing credit cards.

According to Mansfield, thieves like this target people who run into places for brief periods of time, because they often leave valuables behind.

"There is something invasive and violating when you know that someone went into your car and touched your stuff," Allen said.

Mansfield says it's important to keep valuables hidden and always lock your car.

For Allen, it's a hard lesson learned.

If you recognize the man accused of stealing Allen's credit cards, you can contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7048.