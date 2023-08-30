Monroe County Development Authority announces Chick-fil-A coming to Forsyth

They say it will be at Highway 18 and Industrial Park Drive across from the Quik-Trip.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Folks in Forsyth will soon have a new choice for chicken, six days a week.

In a Facebook post, the Development Authority of Monroe County says Chick-fil-A has signed a contract to build in town.

They say it will be on Highway 18 and Industrial Park Drive across from the Quiktrip.

The Authority said the "company's values and biblical principles" would be a good fit for the community.

Like other Chick-fil-A shops nationwide, it would be closed on Sundays.

They also say the restaurant will bring 60 new jobs to the area.

So far, there is no word on when they plan to open.

In Macon, the Chick-fil-A on Bass Road is set to close as they renovate the location.

According to a Facebook post from the Chick-fil-A on Bass Road, the store is set to close between Aug. 14 to Sept. 12. They call it a "reinvestment [that] will help us serve you better."

Their post does not specify what the new renovation is set to bring.

It is the third Macon-Bibb Chick-fil-A that the chain has announced will be closed for construction in recent years.

The Chick-fil-A on Zebulon Road in North Bibb is also set to close.

They are planning to demolish the location and build a dual-drive-through concept with an expanded layout, according to previous 13WMAZ reporting.

The timetable for the demolition and rebuild is unclear.

Earlier this summer, Chick-fil-A announced two new additions to its menu - just in time for fall.

Beginning on August 28, you can order their new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and Caramel Crunch Milkshake.

In a post to their website, Chick-fil-A says the sandwich is the first time their culinary team has tackled a new take on their classic chicken sandwich.