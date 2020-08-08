City of Forsyth issues boil water advisory after water main break

Several areas in Monroe County are under a boil water advisory after a water main break.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Several areas in Monroe County are under a boil water advisory after a water main break on Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Forsyth, the water main repair is causing water pressure in part of the system to drop to "dangerously low" levels.

They post says residents in these areas are advised to boil all their water before cooking, drinking, or preparing baby food:

Indian Springs Drive from Mize to GPSTC

All customers North Northeast of I-75

Betsy Lynn subdivision

Bibb Mill Village

Riata

Riverwalk

River Forest

Boxankle road area

Johnstonville Road

All subdivisions along highway 42 north from I-75

The water should be boiled for at least one minute after coming to a boil.