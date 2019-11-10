FORSYTH, Ga. — Central Georgia hasn't seen rain in weeks. Now the City of Forsyth has issued mandatory water restrictions.

Sammy Edge and Shirley Spillers work together to chop down a dead magnolia tree.

"Hot, hot, hot. Our grass is just crinkled up," Edge said.

The tree didn't stand a chance against the Georgia heat.

"It didn't get enough water to survive this year, and that was before the water restrictions. So, it's just been bad for everybody here," Spillers said.

It is a drought that is causing people in Forsyth to give up on their lawns.

"With the grass burning up, there's just no grass to cut," Edge said.

With low levels at the reservoir, the city is cracking down ⁠— no unnecessary water use for fountains or waterfalls, no pressure washing, and no washing vehicles.

"I love to keep my car clean. I love to keep my motorcycle clean. I just won't be able to do that until we come off restrictions," Edge said.

Giving your grass a drink of water comes with guidelines for homeowners. If your house number ends in an even number, you can water on Wednesday's and Saturday's. Odd numbers can water on Thursdays and Sundays between 4 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Edge is learning to deal the dry weather and the burdens it brings with it.

"We have to work together, we don't want to run out of water," Edge said.

There are some exceptions to the restrictions. You can wash cars if it's for charity or fundraising purposes and you can wash streets, gutters, sidewalks, and driveways if it's a public health and safety issue.

The city issued these restrictions because they are in level 2 of drought, which means the city has seen dry conditions over an extended period of time.

