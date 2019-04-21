FORSYTH, Ga. — Eric Thomas tosses together pizzas ahead of the lunch time rush.

He owns Jonah's Pizza in Forsyth, which also sells beer and wine to customers.

RELATED: Monroe County student scholarships carry on Hubbard school's legacy

RELATED: Society Garden hosts Mimosa Festival in Ingleside Village

Now you can take the libations with you, sort of.

"The more Forsyth can offer, I think the more everyone will benefit and everyone will enjoy kind of the fruits of that," said Thomas.

Earlier this month, the city council approved an entertainment district, allowing downtown bars and restaurants to serve alcohol in clear, plastic cups decorated with the city's logo. Customers can then take with them around downtown.

Thomas says this means more customers in and out of his establishment.

"It's kind of an easy way to come back with their cup, even if they wanted to and refill or whatever," Thomas said.

People can bring the 16-ounce open containers on streets around Courthouse Square, which includes Adams, Kimball, Chambers, and Phelp Streets.

"It's like saying, 'we trust you, we want you to have a good time, come downtown, enjoy yourselves and we trust that you won't do anything that shouldn't be done,'" Thomas said.

He says this will bring more people to downtown Forsyth.

"It helps an influx of people coming as visitors more. You know, people come from Macon to eat here quite often, but maybe if there's a concert on the square, and they can eat, and take a beer with them," Thomas said.

Soon Forsythians and visitors will have the option take their alcoholic drink to-go.

Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson says as soon as the designated cups come in, the entertainment district will open up.

The hours for open containers run Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.