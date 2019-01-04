FORSYTH, Ga. — Members at the First Baptist Church in Forsyth get their hands dirty preparing a community garden.

"We are having tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, zucchini, okra, beans, peas," says Pastor Hambric Brooks.

The congregation finds a way to feed the hungry without making a trip to the grocery store.

"It costs less because we're just buying the seeds and of course it always is cheaper if you're able to donate supplies and grow it yourself, and you get to feel a lot better at the end of the day," said volunteer Kehl Parker.

Volunteers put their green thumbs to work and got to planting. People of all ages worked on the garden, including 91-year-old James Stuart.

Coming from a family of farmers, Stuart helps give people a nutritious option for a meal.

"People don't have room for a garden, so they don't always get what somebody else could give them," he said.

Brooks says the idea got started because the church realized nutritious meals aren't easily accessible to people in need.

Brooks says Monroe County might be rural, but some people don't know how to garden or have the space for one.

"Especially people that are usually down and out and in need. They need somebody to be able to help them along the way, and that's our goal with this," said Brooks.

While the fellowship works to serve their community, they also build relationships with each other.

People are working together, rolling up their sleeves, talking and getting along together and just building a community among each other.

After the veggies grow, they will take them to food pantries near by for them to distribute.