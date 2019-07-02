FORSYTH, Ga. — It's not too early in the day to get fired up about a Night To Shine -- it's a prom style event for people with special abilities.

At New Providence Baptist Church in Forsyth, more than 200 people with special needs will hit the dance floor Friday night.

Organizer Ashley Blann says they only have one goal in mind and that's for everybody to forget about their disabilities and to have a good time.

Jon Smallwood is ready for the big night.

"One thing I enjoy is hanging out with my friends and dancing with the girls," Smallwood said.

The 28-year-old grew up being hyperactive and having seizures, but found a chance to shine.

"I like the place," Smallwood said.

He is just one member of a group ranging from 14-77 years old that will enjoy free food, live music, karaoke and more.

"I really feel like there are so many people in the world that don't get noticed because of their different abilities," Blann said.

She's been leading the event for four years and says the community is stopping at nothing to make sure everyone has fun.

"I see a lot of families that kind of feel like they are left out of the community because either they have a family member, or they have special needs themselves," Blann said.

On this night, each person is treated like royalty sporting a crown or tiara, complete with a red carpet.

Now, no details have been overlooked for this event -- they have a side room for people just in case they get overwhelmed while the music is playing and they even have a room for parents to relax in while their children are having a good time.

Blann says guests will pull up in style in a limo.

Plus, there will be a shoe shining station as well as a hair and makeup station to ensure everyone looks and feels their best.

Those are perks Smallwood is already excited about.

"I'm going to be wearing my tux, I bought a new tux, and I bought an extra-large long sleeve white shirt," Smallwood said.

Blann says the party won't stop until the dancing stops, and she hopes it will be an unforgettable prom night.