BOLINGBROKE, Ga. — Deane Comer looks at his home of 15 years, or what's left of it. Comer has been fighting fires in Monroe County for 15 years now. On January 18th, while on duty, he got a call that his home was engulfed in flames -- something he never imagined.

"No, I wouldn't have thought that in a million years," says Comer.

His 12-year-old son Nate was home when the fire started after a stove top was left on overnight.

Nate was hospitalized overnight for smoke inhalation after going back into the house to get the family's cats, but he has recovered.

Comer says, "I was still in shock to begin with. It didn't really hit me until a day or so later, 'til you come back and see this."

Books are burned and family games are now covered in ashes.

"It's amazing what you don't think you need -- something simple like toothbrushes," says Comer.

Since the fire, the community and his fellow firefighters have pitched in to help the Comers. A firefighters group, the Peachbelt Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society, is hosting a Boston Butts fundraiser.

All the money goes to Comer to help rebuild his home, and cover any medical bills.

Comer says, "It's amazing -- I couldn't believe that everybody wanted to help that much."

Comer says he now has a different perspective on his job, "we come here, we put the fires out and leave. Well, to me, I want to thinking forward now, I would like to help other people with the aftermath."

Comer's home is buried beneath the ashes, but he now sees the experience from a different point of view.

The Boston butts are on sale until February 22 for $35s. Pickup is Saturday, March 2 at noon at Station 11 on Riverside Drive.

To place an order call:

William DeWitt: 478-972-9321

Caleb Justice: 478-972-9321

Trey Faircloth: 478-320-2572

Josh Brewer: 478-256-5698