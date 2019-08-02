FORSYTH, Ga. — A man missing from Connecticut since November 2018 was found dead Friday at High Falls State Park in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call of a suspicious vehicle near Towaliga River Drive, near the Dollar General.

The vehicle, a 2016 Chevy Silverado, was found unlocked and abandoned with a note on the driver’s seat.

A search for the vehicle’s owner was started Thursday night that involved drones, a helicopter, and K9s.

It wasn’t until around 9:30 a.m. Friday that the man’s body was found.

He was identified as Jeffrey Kiff, 53, from Connecticut.

His family told investigators he had been missing since November and they hadn’t heard from him since January.

His cause of death was ruled a suicide.