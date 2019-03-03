MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Monroe County family lost their home in a fire early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post by Monroe County Emergency Services, it happened just after 4:30 a.m.

Fire crews received the 9-1-1 call from a neighbor and say when they arrived on scene the home was already engulfed in flames.

The post says firefighters were initially concerned that people were in the home when it burned down, but on-scene commanders say there are no losses to report.

Although the family is safe, their home and all of their belongings are completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.