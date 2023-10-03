Monroe County commissioners approve contract company for new fire station

The new High Falls Fire Station will now located where the old High Falls Restaurant was.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The High Falls Fire Station has been around for more than 40 years. With community feedback, it's finally getting the upgrades it needs.

Last August, we reported Monroe County Commissioners were looking for community feedback to on the new station. Now, they have what they need and are moving forward with the $1,139,388 project.

On March 7, the Monroe County commissioners approved the Forsyth-based construction company, Proform Construction to turn the old Falls View Restaurant into the new High Falls station.

District 4 commissioner, George Emami found out the old station was in poor living conditions.

"We were having issues with some of our plumbing and septic stuff and I heard that every time it rained there was a bad smell," Emami said.

Emami says at first the project was going to cost more than $2 million, but they were able to cut a million dollars from the project cost. He says the money to fund this won't come from the community.

"This was all SPLOST funding. It has to go into infrastructure. There's no new taxes being levied to pay for any of this. All of this is pretty well accounted for already," Emami said.

The new location will have men's and women's sleeping areas, a community space, and a better plumbing system. District Chief Ralph Burris said he's looking forward to the upgrades.

"Plus, it will have our engine, the boat, and the dive trailer at that location,' Burris said.

Burris told 13WMAZ he likes being a volunteer firefighter because he enjoys "helping the community so I got involved in it to help the community."

The new location is across from the High Falls Dam. Emami says the community space will be for everyone.

"Host classes for people to get their GED, we wanted to do classes for the elderly in terms of being able to connect on social media," Emami said.