JULIETTE, Ga. — On Wednesday mornings in May we're taking you to four beautiful locations in Central Georgia to watch the sunrise.

Week one of Sunrise Snaps took us to the farmlands near Yoder's Deitsch Haus Restaurant in Montezuma, but week two takes us to the waves of Lake Juliette in Monroe County. 

Lake Juliette is a 3,600-acre lake in Central Georgia. It sits between Forsyth and Gray off US-Highway 23. With little development and a 25-horsepower boat motor limit, the lake usually has crystal clear water. There were ample blue skies as well when our #Drone13 crew checked it out at sunrise.

Under those waters, you’ll find largemouth bass, crappie, bream, and even the occasional striper.

Our #Drone13 crew found several eager fisherman up at the crack of dawn.

The lake does have some camping and a boat launch, but it also has plenty of tranquility, which makes it a perfect spot for our #Drone13 crew.

You can get to Lake Juliette from Macon by traveling down Riverside Drive towards Monroe County, on US-Highway 23. 

Join us next Wednesday, May 15th at 6 a.m. for your next Sunrise Snaps location.

Show us why your hometown has the most morning glory by sending us your Sunrise Snaps on Facebook and by email to news@13wmaz.com for a chance to get featured on-air and online!

PHOTOS | Your Sunrise Snaps!
Dublin, Georgia
Macon, Georgia
Americus, Georgia
Warner Robins
Warner Robins
Howard
Howard, Georgia
Fort Valley
Macon
Forsyth
Elko, Georgia
Warner Robins
Howard
Rutland High School
Ivey, Georgia
Cochran, Georgia
Carrollton, Georgia
Centerville, Georgia
Daytona, Florida
Macon, Georgia
Macon, Georgia
Haynesville, Georgia
Macon, Georgia
Cordele, Georgia
Bleckley Memorial Hospital
Warner Robins, Georgia
Warner Robins, Georgia
Macon, Georgia
Cochran, Georgia
Macon, Georgia
Warner Robins
Lake Juliette, Georgia
Wilkinson County
Dexter, Georgia
Warner Robins, Georgia
Chester, Georgia
Macon
Perry, Georgia
Byromville
Byron
Forsyth
Grovania, Georgia
Warner Robins
Dudley, Georgia
Perry, Georgia
Dudley, Georgia
Byron, Georgia
Forsyth
Cedargrove, Georgia