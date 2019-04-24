JULIETTE, Ga. — On Wednesday mornings in May we're taking you to four beautiful locations in Central Georgia to watch the sunrise.

Week one of Sunrise Snaps took us to the farmlands near Yoder's Deitsch Haus Restaurant in Montezuma, but week two takes us to the waves of Lake Juliette in Monroe County.

Lake Juliette is a 3,600-acre lake in Central Georgia. It sits between Forsyth and Gray off US-Highway 23. With little development and a 25-horsepower boat motor limit, the lake usually has crystal clear water. There were ample blue skies as well when our #Drone13 crew checked it out at sunrise.

Under those waters, you’ll find largemouth bass, crappie, bream, and even the occasional striper.

Our #Drone13 crew found several eager fisherman up at the crack of dawn.

The lake does have some camping and a boat launch, but it also has plenty of tranquility, which makes it a perfect spot for our #Drone13 crew.

You can get to Lake Juliette from Macon by traveling down Riverside Drive towards Monroe County, on US-Highway 23.

Join us next Wednesday, May 15th at 6 a.m. for your next Sunrise Snaps location.

Show us why your hometown has the most morning glory by sending us your Sunrise Snaps on Facebook and by email to news@13wmaz.com for a chance to get featured on-air and online!