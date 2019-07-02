FORSYTH, Ga. — Update, 8:39:

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 66-year-old Arthur Rhoades of Bonaire passed away just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Rhoades was critically injured during a multiple vehicle wreck and resuscitated twice before dying from his injuries.

According to the a news release, the wreck happened around 11:35 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 74 and Dyas School Road. When deputies arrived, they learned 77-year-old Dorothy Burkett was driving a Toyota Highlander and rear-ended a Honda Accord. The Honda, driven by Calvin Colbert, was stopped on Highway 74 waiting to make a left turn onto Dyas School Road. Colbert's car spun into an oncoming Harley Motorcycle and its sidecar.

The motorcycle's driver, Arthur Rhoades, was ejected from the bike and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was resuscitated twice at the scene before he was airlifted to The Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon. He later died from his injuries. His wife, Kathleen Rhoades, was in the sidecar and also sustained life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance where she is still in critical condition.

Colbert and Burkett sustained minor injuries and were both taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health by ambulance.

The accident is still under investigation and charges against Burkett are pending.

---

UPDATE | Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office called 13WMAZ back to say the fatal accident victim was resuscitated twice and is currently alive.

---

One person is dead after a three-car accident in south Monroe County.

It happened near Highway 74 and Dyas School Road.

Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a second person has been lifeflighted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes of Highway 74 are blocked and drivers should avoid the area.

We'll update this story when more details are available.