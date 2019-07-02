FORSYTH, Ga. — UPDATE | Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office called 13WMAZ back to say the fatal accident victim was resuscitated twice and is currently alive.

---

One person is dead after a three-car accident in south Monroe County.

It happened near Highway 74 and Dyas School Road.

Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a second person has been lifeflighted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes of Highway 74 are blocked and drivers should avoid the area.

We'll update this story when more details are available.