'It was a mutual agreement': Forsyth Police Chief Resigned Friday

Forsyth Police Department are looking to hire new patrol officers and a new chief.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth's police department is already short of officers, and last week they lost their chief.



Police Chief Eddie Harris stepped down on Friday after working there for over 30 years.



Last month, we reported that Harris stated getting a death threat against City Manager Janice Hall.

That threat apparently referred to problems between Harris and Hall, but Hall says she doesn’t believe the Chief's resignation was related.



“Chief Harris and I mutually agreed that he would submit his retirement,” says Hall.



Major Alexander Daniels is now the interim chief, and says the department is short officers.

However, he plans to make sure the department runs as it should.

“If you call the police department a service officer will come answer a service for you. Nothing has changed. We are a fully functioning police department and we will make sure this city is safe,” Daniels says.

Hall says Major Daniels is working to recruit new officers, and the department plans to continue serving the city.

Some people in the community said they were shocked and saddened to hear of Chief Harris' resignation.

However, they’re question if re-staffing the police department is necessary. They say they feel very safe with the Monroe County Sheriff.

The Department is looking for 5 more patrol officers aside from a new police chief.

You can submit an application on Indeed or by going to the police department.

