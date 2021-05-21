Forsyth prepares for 34th annual Forsythia Festival after cancellation, postponement

The Forsythia Festival will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the streets of downtown Forsyth.

FORSYTH, Ga. — All the way from New York, Laura Greenfield made her way back home for Forsyth's 34th annual Forsythia Fest.

She even participated in decorating the city by painting the window of her best friend's business.

"It's been a long time since I've actually gotten to explore Forsyth and see the business, because I know I've grown, and I know Forsyth has grown," Greenfield said.

For Greenfield, this year's festival is much more than just an annual event, but a place where she has the chance to reconnect with loved ones.

"It's been hard this year, so coming back to my hometown is really special, especially after a lot of loss we've had even in this hometown," she said.

Greenfield says she's also looking forward to seeing new businesses that have come to town.

"This is a big deal because we didn't get to have it last year," Chrissy Donovan said.

The pandemic canceled last year's festival, and it was postponed this year.

Chrissy Donovan of the festival committee says they'll have some changes due to COVID-19.

"We don't get to have our kids' corner, and we don't get to have a stage. When we started planning, we tried to follow COVID guidelines and not have areas of large gatherings so a little bit smaller, but we are full of quality vendors," Donovan said.

Donovan says despite those adjustments that were made, the festival will have the same feel.

"We are going to be well-attended, we are expecting an extra large crowd just because the weather is going to be hot -- it's the first time we've planned to wear shorts for this festival -- and people are ready to get out," Donovan said.