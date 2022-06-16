Forsyth Splash Pad provides kids with cool down

While the temperature reaches the low hundreds, people are seeking ways to stay cool, including splash pads.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORSYTH, Ga. — It's no secret that it's hot outside.

With the temperature reaching the low hundreds, people are taking to water parks and splash pads to have fun and keep cool.

For example, Forsyth's Splash Pad have received a lot of traffic with the current heat.

13WMAZ spoke to some Forsyth residents to find out how they handle the high temps.

When asked what brings them to the splash pad Hailey Stanley and her sister Peyton responded: the heat!

"We always have water parties and stuff like that," Hailey said. "I think the most epic one was when everybody grabbed balloons and they just chucked it until everybody had red spots all over their bodies."

Remember to wear sunscreen when outside, and drink lots of water to stay hydrated.