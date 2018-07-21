A Forsyth teen was shot at a home in Byron on Friday afternoon.
Devin Hammonds, 17, was later pronounced dead at Navicent Health in Macon at 2:17 p.m., according to Coroner Kerry Rooks.
Byron Police Chief Wesley Cannon says Hammonds had the gun with him while visiting a friend in Byron.
There were four other people in the home, who are all juveniles when Hammonds was playing with the gun and suffered the self-inflicted gunshot wound.
He was shot with a .38 revolver.
There will be an autopsy on Monday.
The incident is still under investigation by the GBI and the Byron Police Department.
