A Forsyth teen was shot at a home in Byron on Friday afternoon.

Devin Hammonds, 17, was later pronounced dead at Navicent Health in Macon at 2:17 p.m., according to Coroner Kerry Rooks.

Byron Police Chief Wesley Cannon says Hammonds had the gun with him while visiting a friend in Byron.

There were four other people in the home, who are all juveniles when Hammonds was playing with the gun and suffered the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was shot with a .38 revolver.

There will be an autopsy on Monday.

The incident is still under investigation by the GBI and the Byron Police Department.

© 2018 WMAZ