FORSYTH, Ga. — On Friday, people around the country are recognizing the sacrifices made by Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action.

The official resolution first passed in 1979, after families of more than 2,5000 Vietnam War veterans pushed for accountability.

Here at home, Vietnam War-era veterans in Monroe County are remembering those POW/MIA with a special lasting tribute – a chair.

“Some of them were great friends of mines, and some of them did not make it back,” said Roy Gilbert.

Gilbert says he served in the Vietnam War in the late 1960s.

"The memory that stands out is watching all of the POW's come back out of Hanoi," Gilbert said.

Veterans like Josh Weber remember soldiers that were proud to serve.

"That even the draftees those that volunteered us to go in, we went because our country asked us to go," Weber said.

These men are all part of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter in Forsyth with a mission to make sure POWs and MIAs are never forgotten.

"This chair is dedicated in memory to our brothers and sisters who have not returned, what we are saying to them is we have not forgotten you and we will not forget you,” said Claude Curlee.

It also serves as a reminder of the more than 80,000 service members who haven’t made it home since World War II, according to Curlee.

"The families of the ones that have not returned probably understand the hurt more than we do," Curlee said.

The chair was made possible by community organizations and donations from neighbors in Forsyth. You'll find it at the Welcome Center off North Lee Street.

"As people come in to get information about our community, I think it helps them to remember as it does all of us who live here," Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson said.

Gilbert hopes when people see the chair, they'll remember all POWs and MIAs.

"And a lot of people do not realize the pride that those people have," Gilbert said.

If you would like to see the unveiling of this chair, you can do so Friday, September 20 at the Forsyth Welcome Center at 10:30 a.m.

