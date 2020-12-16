H&H Properties asked Forsyth to add their property so they could use the city's utilities, particularly the sewer.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Forsyth will grow by 27% in 2021 by adding 1,037 acres of land.

On November 16, the city council turned down the annexation, but on December 7, Mayor Eric Wilson vetoed that decision, and four councilmembers agreed to let the annexation go forward.

Kevin Williamson just moved into a house that he built on Smith Road. He says the annexation is practically taking place in his backyard.

"It doesn't make any sense that 99% of the constituents don't want this, but city council that is way over on the other side of town, they think we do after we've told them that we don't," Williamson said.

Mayor Wilson says he reversed the decision after a councilmember asked him to revisit the issue.

He says it is an advantage to add property into the city because H&H will now be city taxpayers.

"They're actually willing to pay the cost of tying into our sewer system, something in excess of $2 million is what it would probably cost them to do that," Wilson said, meaning that people in Forsyth do not have to pay for the sewer addition.

The land is between I-75 and Smith Road.

Wilson says H&H is preparing the land for someone to purchase, but right now, there's no plan for construction on the site.

"When that time comes, the developer at that time will have to come back and go through the proper processes, and we would have an opportunity to evaluate impacts on roads, neighbors," Wilson said.

Mayor Wilson says the current zoning has to remain in place for at least a year.

Williamson says he still doesn't understand the benefits of having this property annexed.

"I mean, I'd like to hear what they have to say, but who wants to live next to that? There's so many other industrial parks that aren't being fulfilled in Monroe County 100 percent -- why do we need this?" Williamson said.