A Forsyth woman is dead after a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Major Alexander Daniels with the Forsyth Police Department confirms they are investigating the death as a homicide. The Monroe County Coroner arrived on the scene on Jones Court Road to handle the body.

GBI is leading the investigation with assistance from Forsyth Police and Monroe County Sheriff's Office. They said they have a man in custody, but at 5:30 a.m., they had not filed formal charges.

Also at 5:30 a.m., authorities have not released the identity or age of the woman.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

