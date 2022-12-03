Forsythia Festival returns to Forsyth

Forsyth's kick-off to spring features an arts and crafts fair, festival treats and more family fun.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Despite the bad weather, vendors rallied and the Forsythia Festival went on as planned.

Vendor Rick Warren says it's his first time participating in the festival

"I've always heard that this was a great festival. There's really not that much foot traffic right now, but maybe that will pick up this afternoon. Tomorrow's supposed to be beautiful, so a little chilly but not that windy," he said.

The festival continues on Sunday with more entertainment, arts and crafts, a used book sale, and better weather.

It's happening from noon until 5 p.m. in downtown Forsyth.