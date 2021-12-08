Forsyth's Rose Theater opens its doors for Community Appreciation event

You can get a sneak peak of just how great their season will be when they open their doors Thursday night.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Community theater's world-wide took a huge hit during the pandemic, even some here in Central Georgia.

Thursday night, Forsyth's historic Rose Theater will open their doors for the first time, in a long time.

"It's a wonderful theater, it's an intimate environment, there's no bad seat in the house," Gilda Stanberry said.

Stanberry describes her many visits to the Rose Theater as, "top notch."

Which is why, when the theater closed...

"Of course I was sad! But it was COVID, so, a lot of us had to adjust," Stanberry said.

Especially Rose Theater employees and actors.

"It was very scary at first, right? We all were a little nervous about it. We knew that if we couldn't perform, we couldn't keep the lights on," President Robert Laukaitis said.

Laukaitis says they were closed for a little over a year, but luckily, they had donors and other resources that kept the place running.

"It really did make us wonder. When would we be back? I mean we're certainly not Broadway, but we look at Broadway as an example of what's happening in theater." Laukaitis said.

Now, they're back.

Laukaitis says they had to put precautions in place, to open their doors, safely.

"We keep the place as clean as we can, we clean it after shows, we make sure our cast is masked up backstage, keep social distancing and we encourage our audience to do the same," he said.

He also says that aside from families sitting together, attendees will be spaced out, and that masks aren't required, but encouraged.

"I'm feeling excited. It's great to see my friends again. We really look forward to putting on shows for the county, for the region. The next coming shows, are going to be very entertaining," he said.

You can get a sneak peak of just how great their season will be when they open their doors at 7:35 p.m. Thursday.

They've also partnered with eight restaurants downtown, so that you can get deals right before the show, that starts at 5:30 p.m.

The restaurants are:

Fox City

Grits Cafe

Jonah's

Old Mill Market

Her Majesty

Pickled Okra

Scoops

Sol