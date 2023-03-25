Fort Hawkins celebrates 217th birthday in Macon

It was established back in 1806 by President Thomas Jefferson and Indian Agent Colonel Benjamin Hawkins.

MACON, Ga. — Living history re-enactments, a musket salute, wreath laying, and more.

This was all to celebrate the 217th birthday of Macon's birthplace... fort Hawkins.

It was established back in 1806 by President Thomas Jefferson and Indian Agent Colonel Benjamin Hawkins.

It became an official U.S. army fort and Indian factory for trading with the native Americans in middle Georgia.

At the time, this part of the state was the western frontier and a wilderness.

Dozens of people toured the fort today to honor it's history.