Fort Hawkins holding tours during the summer

Fort Hawkins will be open for tours from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

MACON, Ga. — If you're a history buff and looking for something to do in Macon this summer.. the historic Fort Hawkins is now open for tours.

You can expect to see several artifacts and recreation of the original blockhouses.

Fort Hawkins was around before the birth of Macon. It was established in 1802 and it remained active all the way through the war of 1812.

The history of Fort Hawkins dates back to 1806 when president Thomas Jefferson and Indian agent colonel Benjamin Hawkins established it as an official army fort and "factory for trading and meeting with native Americans."

It overlooked the ancient native American mounds of the "old fields" held sacred by the Muskogee creek nation.

Saturday was Chris Murphy's official first day as a tour guide for Fort Hawkins.

He says he became a tour guide because he was fascinated by the stories and always had a passion for history.

"Here at the visitors center in Fort Hawkins, we have several artifacts back from the original fort excavated previously. Folks can come out, take a tour, take a look at those things," he said.

