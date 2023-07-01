Fort Hawkins reopens for 2023

Now, Fort Hawkins will be open for tours from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

MACON, Ga. — Macon's birthplace reopened on Saturday after several weeks off for the holidays.

"It also means that Macon is getting a gift again of its wonderful gem that we have here, which is Fort Hawkins," said Karen Hix, Secretary of the Fort Hawkins Foundation.

To get ready for folks to file in this morning, a group of volunteers trained up on giving tours at orientation.

The history of Fort Hawkins dates back to 1806 when president Thomas Jefferson and Indian agent colonel Benjamin Hawkins established it as an official army fort and "factory for trading and meeting with native Americans."