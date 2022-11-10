Fort Jackson identifies soldier who died last week as 18-year-old from Georgia

The 18-year-old was found unresponsive in her barracks on October 7.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson has released the name of the soldier who died at the installation last week.

Fort officials said Private Danielle A. Shields, 18, of Decatur, Georgia was found unresponsive in her barracks on October 7. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night.

Military officials said an investigation into the cause of her death continues, but they added it was not due to an active field training exercise or COVID-19.

“This is a very hard time for all who knew Danielle and we continue to provide comfort to her teammates,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly. “Chaplains and other medical professionals are helping those who are in need.”

Shields was assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment.

This is the second death at Fort Jackson in recent months. Officials confirmed in August that 17-year-old Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard collapsed during physical training. She was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead there.