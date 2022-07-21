Fort Valley apartment shooting leaves one baby dead, twin in serious condition

It's the third deadly shooting case at Lakeview Apartments in just over two months.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One child is dead and another in the hospital after someone shot into a Fort Valley apartment on Thursday night.

A release from Fort Valley Police says it happened about 10:45 p.m. at Lakeview Apartments on Edward Street.

It says officers got a "shots fired" call. They found the two victims when they arrived, and Emergency Medical responders started treatment.

Markailey Ball, who would have turned 13 months old on Thursday, was pronounced dead by Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks

His twin was shot in the chest and is in serious condition.

The Georgia Bureau Of Investigation is helping with the case.

This is the third deadly shooting at Lakeview Apartments in just over two months and at least the fourth in the past two years.

Back in May, police found 37-year-old Brandon Goodwin shot there. He later died at the hospital.

Then in June of this year, one person died after a triple shooting at the same complex.

In June of 2020, a shooting left 24-year-old Juan Stewart dead.

In the latest case, police say they are holding the names of any "persons of interest" as they track down leads in the latest shooting.