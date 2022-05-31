Fort Valley artist paints selfie mural for the community ahead of Peach Festival

She wants to use the mural as a way to gift something to her community.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The annual Georgia Peach Festival kicks off in Fort Valley this weekend and this year, you'll be able to take some cool selfies while you're there.

Verneen Hill is the owner of Officially Inside Out, a mural painting company. She presented the city of Fort Valley the idea of bringing in visual arts downtown before the festival.

She wants to use the mural as a way to gift something to her community -- something that will give it a positive outlook.

"If we can get enough people to come take selfies in front of these different visual pieces, then you can actually build a different algorithm and a [positive] outlook to bring in some light and some art to the community," said Hill.

The 36th Annual Georgia Peach Festival is set to return to Fort Valley on June 3 and 4, and again in Byron on June 11.

They'll host more events throughout the week, plus you can try the world's largest peach cobbler.