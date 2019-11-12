FORT VALLEY, Ga. — People were in the giving spirit Wednesday as Blue Bird Bus & Body began their "Feed the Valley" event.

Blue Bird partnered up with Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and the city of Fort Valley to give away over two tons of food.

"For the holidays, there are families that probably don't have a lot, but this is our way of giving back," says Blue Bird chaplain Jay Jones. "Even though the weather's cold today, we want to be out here to make a difference."

Volunteers started handing out food at noon, but Central Georgians were lined up and waiting at as early as 9 a.m. at Fort Valley Festival Park.

This is the fifth time in 2019 that Blue Bird has held their "Feed the Valley" event with a bigger turnout each time, according to Jones.

"Usually when we do these in this area, we average anywhere from 3 - 400 families showing up," says Jones.

Volunteers and employees at the Blue Bird plant plan to continue handing out food until everything has been given away.

Wednesday, Jones expected to feed at least 350 people at this event.

For Jones, the best part of "Feed the Valley" is meeting members of his community.

"You hear all the testimonies of people saying, 'Hey, this is something I needed,' or, 'I was having a tough time,'" says Jones. "My whole theory in life is if I can do something to bless someone without getting anything in return, then my living is not in vain."

Blue Bird plans on holding another "Feed the Valley" some time in February of 2020.

