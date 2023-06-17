Fort Valley celebrates Juneteenth with Festival and performances

The event was aimed at showing how seriously the Fort Valley community feels about freedom and civil liberties.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley held their second annual Juneteenth Festival on Saturday!

There, you could find a live band, a performance from a local dance team, and plenty of food trucks.

The event was aimed at showing just how seriously the Fort Valley community feels about freedom and civil liberties.

It was also an opportunity for education on the history of the holiday and its significance.

Fort Valley city hall partnered with local community churches for the event.

It also featured a foam party for folks to cool off at!