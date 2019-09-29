FORT VALLEY, Ga. — UPDATE, 12:15 p.m.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks and Fort Valley Police have identified the 4-year-old as Brayden Monlyn.

Original Story, 10:50 a.m.

On Saturday afternoon, Cliett Drive was closed off as investigators looked for answers.

According to a news release from the Fort Valley Police Department, officers were dispatched to to 515 Cliett Street, after a 911 call saying a child was shot in the head.

After police arrived, the Peach County coroner pronounced a 4-year-old child dead.

Alexis Ellis lives next door to the home. She says the young boy played with her three sons, and in the seven months she's lived on Cliett Street, there has been no issues.

"It used to be considered a bad neighborhood back in the day, but nowadays, it's very family-oriented. A lot of people with their families have been here for years. When I first moved here, I was skeptical, but I've never had a problem," she said.

When she heard what happened, Ellis says she was in shock.

"I hate that happened. It's something you never want to hear, especially with a child," said Ellis.

Fort Valley Police arrested 28-year-old Steven Glover in connection to the shooting, but they're still investigating what actually happened.

Fort Valley Police

So far, Glover is charged with obstruction and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Multiple neighbors on the street say the 4-year-old always had a smile on his face, and he would say hello to everyone, whether he knew them or not.

"He was just very sweet. I mean, loved to ask questions, just all around a great kid," Ellis said.

The Fort Valley Police Department says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and DFACS are still investigating. More charges could be pending.

If you have any information on the shooting, you can call the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3383.

