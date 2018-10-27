Richland Missionary Baptist Church members were pretty in pink Saturday morning gathering to promote breast cancer awareness.

This is the church's first time throwing this Pink Brunch Tea Party.

Over 50 ladies dressed to the nine's, all coming together to be a support system for survivors.

Head of the Women's Ministries, Rozina Brown says it's important to remind people in the community to go get checked.

"It's important because it doesn't discriminated with age or race and now a days you have a lot of younger people who are struggling with breast cancer," she said.

"As a matter of fact two people who we are honoring here today are giving their testimonies to let everyone know how important it is to get their mammograms yearly."

Brown says they will be donating $200 to the Susan B. Komen Foundation.

