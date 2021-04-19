Fort Valley church's walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic helps those without transportation

Organizer Dorothy Crumbly says the goal is to vaccinate people who live far away and lack means of transportation.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Fort Valley church decided to bring vaccines closer to home for some rural community members.

Trinity Baptist Church held a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday.

They worked with Houston County Healthcare to deliver the shots.

Organizer Dorothy Crumbly says the goal is to vaccinate people who live far away and lack means of transportation. Their clinic allowed them to have a vaccine site closer to where they live, and she says this is about sticking together.

"We just want to help people get a hold of this. We need to help each other, and the best way to help each other and get these masks off is to get a shot and get a vaccine," Crumbly said.

If you want to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, you can call the Houston Healthcare Line at 478-352-4636.