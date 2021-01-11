Man robs Fort Valley convenience store at gunpoint

The store clerk told deputies that a man entered the store with a gun and demanded all the money from the cash register

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Fort Valley police are investigating after an armed robbery at a convenience store on Halloween.

According to a news release, it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Circle K on Blue Bird Boulevard.

The store clerk told deputies that a man entered the store with a gun and demanded all the money from the cash register. After getting the money, he ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information in the robbery can call the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3383.