Fort Valley councilman charged after allegedly threatening to shoot woman

An incident report says it happened earlier this month at a coin laundry on Highway 49

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Fort Valley councilman is facing two charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot a woman at a laundromat earlier this month.

According to a news release, the Peach County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Fort Valley Police on July 3 for an incident involving Jimmy Barnes.

The sheriff’s office investigated the incident and consulted with the Macon DA’s office before arresting and charging Barnes with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

An incident report from that afternoon describes in more detail what Barnes is accused of doing.

The victim told police she was at a coin laundry on Highway 49 when she saw Barnes talking to some men. She went inside while Barnes reportedly walked into the liquor store.

The woman told police that Barnes came up to her as she was leaving the laundromat, pointed at her face, called her the n-word at least twice, and threatened to shoot her.

The report says two women in a truck tried to break up the two before police arrived.