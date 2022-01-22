Fort Valley officers injured after crash on Highway 49

One deputy was treated and released from care with an ankle injury. The other is being evaluated for a possible broken collar bone.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Two Fort Valley officers sustained injuries after crashing into each other during a chase on Saturday.

According to Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese, officers in two separate vehicles were trying to stop a driver on Highway 49 near Lily Creek Road at noon.

The driver made a U-turn through the median and one officer slowed down and turned through the median.

The officer following behind the first one did not slow down in time and hit the first officer car.

One officer was treated and released from care with an ankle injury. The other is being evaluated for a possible broken collar bone.

The driver they were chasing got away.

This is a developing story and 13WMAZ is awaiting information on why the driver was being stopped as well as a description of the car.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the deputies accident.