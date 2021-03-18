Fort Valley deputies say possible hostage situation on FVSU campus a 'prank call'

Sheriff Deese says there were no shots fired and no one was hurt.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Deputies in Fort Valley have determined that there is no threat after responding to a possible hostage situation in a dorm building at Fort Valley State University.

According to Sheriff Terry Deese with the Fort Valley Sheriff's Office, at around 5:30 p.m., the SWAT team was called in to help the sheriff's office investigate a domestic situation that happened on campus earlier in the week.

Fort Valley State University alerted students to stay in their dorms as deputies searched the building they were called to.

Please stay where you are! I urge you all to be safe and make smart choices! — FVSU24 (@fvsu24) March 18, 2021

After investigating, Sheriff Deese says it was a prank call and there was no hostage situation.