Fort Valley deputies say possible hostage situation on FVSU campus a 'prank call'

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Deputies in Fort Valley have determined that there is no threat after responding to a possible hostage situation in a dorm building at Fort Valley State University.
According to Sheriff Terry Deese with the Fort Valley Sheriff's Office, at around 5:30 p.m., the SWAT team was called in to help the sheriff's office investigate a domestic situation that happened on campus earlier in the week.
Fort Valley State University alerted students to stay in their dorms as deputies searched the building they were called to.
After investigating, Sheriff Deese says it was a prank call and there was no hostage situation.
No shots were fired and no one was hurt.