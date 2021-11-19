Fort Valley electric car race to include food, giveaways

Come out to have a great time of fun, food, and racing

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Folks are off to the races in Fort Valley this Weekend

On Saturday, the Back to the Valley Electric Car Race will be held at the old Peach County High School.

Inspired by the Discovery Channel Show "Street Outlaws," a community of YouTubers in Central Georgia will come together with the goal to unite the Fort Valley community and have a great time.

The event will include food, vendors, and giveaways.

Event host Valerie Webb explains why this will be a fun event to watch.

"We've got a great big field for the kids to play in," Webb said. "Parents are going to enjoy seeing the cars going down that 132 feet, and it's growing the hobby and it's getting everybody together"