Beat the Heat: Fort Valley Fire Department offers a cooling station

The station will be set up from July 1 through July 5.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Georgia heat has the Fort Valley Fire Department helping people cool off.

Their cooling station opened on Saturday July 1, and they want you to take advantage of the air conditioned building.

It's located behind City Hall on West Church Street at Station 1 in Fort Valley.

The fire department wants people to stop by and get some water and spend more time indoors where it's cooler.

However, you can come to the station if you don't have proper Air Conditioning running at home.

You also shouldn't leave your kids or pets alone in a vehicle unattended if you plan to go outside or travel.

Fire Administrator Jacqueline Williams says if you plan to be outside, you need to stay hydrated.

"They're able if they're in the community & they're overheated, or before they even get overheated, they're able to come get out of the heat, get in our air conditioned community room, have a drink of water, and just kick back for a little while & just stay cool," she said.

Williams says everyone should know the signs of possible heat related illnesses. That includes dizziness, extreme thirst, and confusion.