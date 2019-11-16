FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Peach County shoppers now have another grocery option for the holidays.

Valley Fresh Market is located downtown on Vineville Street where the old Harvey's was.

It has a full selection of produce, frozen foods, and meats. One owner, Dave Rowell, says in the next few months, they will soon be bringing in fresh produce and meats from local farmers.

He says watching the store come to life was worth the wait.

"It's taken us about four months to get ready, but we think we have a beautiful store now. It's completely almost full of groceries with great prices, so we hope everybody comes down and shops with us," says Rowell.

He says they also plan to serve breakfast and accept EBT in the near future.

