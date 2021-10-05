Fort Valley gets new mural with grant from Flint Energy’s 'Rural Murals' program

The mural will show various items important to the city like peaches and a Blue Bird bus

MACON, Georgia — Folks in Fort Valley will be seeing some new artwork in town. The city and Flint Energy have joined forces to fund a mural on South Camellia Boulevard.

They gathered Monday to celebrate the painting of the mural, which will include some familiar sites like peaches, a Blue Bird bus, and members of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Tisa Horton, the executive director of the Austin Theater Enrichment Arts Alliance, said the mural will mean a lot to people in town.

“It would tell the history, the unique history of Fort Valley. Some of the history is known and some of it’s unknown, so it’s a unique opportunity and also it helps the artist to have a canvas to put out their work,” said Horton.

The mural is expected to be done by the end of next week.

According to a Flint Energies news release, it awarded $10,000 to the Austin Theater Enrichment Arts Alliance for creation of the mural. It's being painted by Columbus, Georgia-based artist Chris Johnson.