Fort Valley State grad provides one-stop beauty experience for customers

Lena Shields is the owner of Glam Queen, a vending machine that offers bundle hair extensions, wigs, lashes, and press-on nails.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — There's a new vending machine in Houston County's Galleria mall, but not the kind where you can get a bag of chips or a candy bar. This one offers all things beauty.

The owner, 25-year-old Lena Shields, says she has always loved getting glammed up. People in the beauty world know how expensive and time consuming it can get, so it was important to her to provide a convenient and affordable way to access her products.

"I had to come up with something unique and creative for my customers," she said. "Because I don't want to just sell hair."

That's why you can also find mink lashes, wigs, and designer press-on nails in her vending machine.

Shields says her business is the first of its kind in the Central Georgia area, and she's received nothing but positive feedback.

Glam Queen's grand opening was on June 5, and she says sales have been amazing so far. She's even been thinking about expanding her business.

“I was actually born in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma, so I’m thinking about launching my second machine in either of those states,” said Shields.

Although things are moving along for her, the process wasn't always easy. The young entrepreneur faced some roadblocks early on.

“I reached out to a couple malls. Warner Robins just happened to be the one that gave me the okay," she said.

She's using that rejection as a teaching point for other young girls aspiring to start their businesses.

“If you get told no, that doesn’t mean the world ends. Keep going," said Shields.

Shields says her products are all local -- the lashes, nails, and wigs come from other vendors in the area.

You can find Glam Queen across from Foot Action in the Houston County Galleria. For more information, check out their Facebook page.