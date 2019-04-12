FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Stewart Crow and his family moved to Fort Valley just two years ago.

"It's always been a dream of mine to own an old, southern house," he says.

He says he's also done his research on the history of his new home.

"The house was built in 1837, so it's pre-Civil War, survived the Civil War. It was originally built by the doctor in Houston County as Peach County used to be part of Houston County," says Crow.

He says around 1900, the home was purchased by Judge L.L. Brown, a superior court judge, and it remained in that family until he and his wife bought it in 2017.

"The house was actually in great condition, the bones of these houses in historical areas are usually very solid. As many people say, 'They don't make them like they used to,'" he says.

Crow says they wanted to preserve as much of the original home as possible, especially the outside, but they had to make some minor upgrades. "The house has plaster walls -- you don't see that in recent construction, but additionally, the trim work, the details that go into the construction of the house are amazing."

Crow says he's one of many who have recently moved into the Everett Square Historic District and is eager to learn about the history of the area. To do that, he's become the vice president of the Peach County Historical Society.

"The historical society is here to preserve the history of Peach County and Fort Valley," says the society's president, Ed Wasson.

He says the Brown-Crow home is just one of the historic places that people can tour on Saturday.

"We have four beautiful historic churches here, we have eight homes, and two beautiful parks with gazebos," says Wasson.

The historic home tours are self-guided, and begin at the historical society's home at 201 Miller Street.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased the same day. To find out more about the event and how to get tickets in advance, check out the Peach County/Fort Valley Historical Society Facebook page.

Wasson says refreshments will also be served, and the tours last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

