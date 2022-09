The man was taken into custody for family violence and aggravated assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley Police Department has arrested a man after a domestic violence incident on Thursday.

They say officers arrived to the 1100 block of Orange Street in reference to a domestic violence call around 8 a.m.

When they got there officers spoke with a woman who said that she had been assaulted by Calvin Burnam.

She said Burnam had attempted to strangle her during the assault.

Burnam was taken into custody for family violence and aggravated assault.